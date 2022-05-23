It's been a few weeks now since I last chatted with Dr. Evan Dolive with the Greater Longview United Way about some of the fun things he had planned but some of those things are already happening. As recently one of his ideas of incorporating book vending machines into local school was implemented. It was Chandler Elementary School in Kilgore, Texas that got the new vending machine and kids were really excited about it.

As a student they were excited about something new at school, staff members and parents are going to love this new addition to the school as well. The vending machine is to reward good behavior from students, and once a coin is earned to get a book that student then gets to keep that book forever. What a fun and clever idea to get kids excited about reading books!

Who Paid For All These Books For the Book Vending Machine in Kilgore, Texas?

The expense to fill the new vending machine with books came from a grant to the Greater Longview United Way "Read to Succeed" program. It's fun to see the kids so excited about using the new vending machine and getting rewarded with a new book. The books that were picked for the vending machine look like a lot of fun to read.

More Vending Machines Coming Soon

When I first spoke with Dr. Dolive about his idea he wanted to not just have one vending machine but machines at many schools across East Texas. It will be exciting to see the progress of the program and to see kids get excited about reading.

