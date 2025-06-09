(KNUE-FM) A 71-year-old Texas woman was simply seeking to clean out her sinuses. Days later, she was gone.

How a Sinus Rinse at a Texas Campground Turned Deadly

A story from FOX 4 reports that the woman had been staying at a private campground and decided to rinse her sinuses with tap water, according to the CDC and other Texas health officials.

Although an unusual occurrence, the woman was tragically exposed to Naegleria fowleri, a rare brain-eating amoeba.

Just days later, she began showing symptoms of infection. Less than a week after being exposed, she died.

Texas health officials believe the infection may have resulted from the woman using contaminated RV park tap water.

How heartbreaking. Sending so much love to her family.

What Is the Brain-Eating Amoeba Naegleria fowleri?

So, what is this "brain-eating amoeba" known officially as Naegleria fowleri?

Naegleria fowleri Naegleria fowleri caused the infection that led to the Texas woman's death, Getty Images loading...

According to the CDC's official page, "Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in warm freshwater (e.g., lakes, rivers, and hot springs) and soil. It can also be found in poorly maintained or minimally chlorinated swimming pools and water heaters, as well as municipal water systems and pipes."

How Does the Amoeba Enter the Body and Cause Infection?

What can happen in certain tragic situations is that when contaminated water enters the nose, it can travel up to the brain and cause Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM).

A CDC representative said:

“We often think of this as something you catch from lakes or rivers—but this case is a terrifying reminder that the risk can come from your own tap."

Is Naegleria fowleri Rare in Texas?

It's extremely rare, with fewer than 10 reported cases nationwide every year.

But when it is contracted, it is almost always fatal.

RV Owners Should Sanitize Water Systems Regularly

RV owners, please flush out and sanitize the water systems in your RV regularly, particularly if they aren't used very often.

What symptoms can you watch for that can reveal whether or not you've been exposed?

Health experts say symptoms can manifest between 1 and 12 days after exposure. They are similar to those you'd experience with the flu or meningitis.

Watch for symptoms such as fever, nausea, head or neck aches, and vomiting. If you believe you may have been exposed, get healthcare immediately. Don't wait it out.

These cases are rare, but extremely dangerous.

