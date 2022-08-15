Hard rock and country worlds will collide this fall as Brantley Gilbert heads out on an arena tour with heavy metal group Five Finger Death Punch. The two acts will share a stage for a 22-date trek, which begins on Nov. 9 with a stop in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The two acts are by no means strangers: In 2019, they teamed up for a version of "Blue on Black," a song that was originally recorded by blues rockers the Kenny Wayne Shepard Band and covered by FFDP for their 2018 album And Justice For None. Before the official collaboration, Gilbert and his band sometimes covered the song during their live shows.

Their joint version of the song, which also features Queen's Brian May and benefits first responders via the Gary Sinise Foundation, garnered an impressive 110 million YouTube views and 69 million Spotify streams upon its release, affirming Gilbert and FFDP's appeal as a twosome. Plus, Gilbert's got a long history of mixing a little hard rock into his country: For one thing, he's currently in the midst of a short tour with rising country-rock act Jelly Roll.

Tickets for Gilbert and FFDP's arena tour go on sale on Friday (Aug. 19), but Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club members will have access to a special pre-sale starting on Tuesday (Aug. 16.) Country rocker Corey Marks will serve as opening act on the trek. Buy Brantley Gilbert tickets here.

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert's Fall 2022 Arena Tour Dates:

Nov. 9 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 10 -- Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 12 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 14 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Nov. 16 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 17 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 19 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Nov. 20 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Nov. 22 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Nov. 25 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Nov. 26 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Nov. 29 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 30 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Dec. 2 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Dec. 3 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Dec. 5 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Dec. 7 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Dec. 9 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Dec. 10 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Dec. 13 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Dec. 15 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Dec. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena