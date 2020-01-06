Breaking: Dallas Cowboys Hire Mike McCarthy as Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys have their next head coach. Former Green Bay Packers coach, Mike McCarthy is reportedly to be named the ninth head coach of America's Team according to Fox Sports and ESPN's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer.

It was reported that McCarthy was to interview for the job on Saturday (January 4). McCarthy ended being an overnight guest at Jerry Jones' home Saturday night.

McCarthy had a 125-77-2 record in his thirteen seasons with the Green Bay Packers. His teams made the playoffs nine of those thirteen seasons with two NFC Championship appearances and one Superbowl win.

The Cowboys only conducted one other interview with former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

My personal opinion, I very much like this hire. My only issue with McCarthy is that he didn't have very good defenses while in Green Bay. My personal pick for defensive coordinator is Kris Richard. I hope McCarthy gives him a look because Richard would elevate that already great defense. McCarthy will help Dak Prescott tremendously, too.

Things are looking up for Cowboys nation. Go Cowboys!