Brothers Osborne won their first-ever Grammy Award on Sunday afternoon (April 3), and they gave an emotional acceptance speech that had both men seemingly on the verge of breaking down at the podium.

The sibling duo of John and T.J. Osborne took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance honor in a ceremony prior to the televised portion of the Grammy Awards on Sunday for their song "Younger Me," beating out Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd and Miranda Lambert and Elle King.

They took the stage in disbelief, with John Osborne exclaiming, "What the ... what the hell?" with an incredulous laugh.

"I don't know what to say," the guitarist admitted with a laugh, adding that he was "so nervous." He went on to thank his wife and his management before thanking "my little brother," his duo partner T.J., as well as his own younger self for making the decision to pursue music and stick to it.

T.J. Osborne struggled to speak through his emotions as he told the audience that "Younger Me" was "written in response to me coming out," which drew an enormous cheer from the assembled audience.

"I never thought I'd be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality," he said, holding back tears as his brother also appeared to be on the verge of crying. "I certainly never thought I would be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I thought was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. And here I am tonight, not only accepting a Grammy Award with my brother, which I love very much, but I'm here with a man who I love, and who loves me back. I don't know what I did to get so lucky."

The winners for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song were also revealed on Sunday afternoon. The winners in the balance of the country categories will be announced during the televised ceremony on Sunday night on CBS.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8PM to 11:30PM ET on Sunday, April 3.

