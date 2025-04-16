(Terrell, Texas) - Buc-ee's is continuing their United States domination tour by wanting to build a new store in Wisconsin. I'm sure some of the cheeseheads there will get a kick out of the beaver's 120 gas pumps and Beaver Nuggets. But as Buc-ee's has seen in other states, not everyone wants them there.

Buc-ee's has really loved to be in the courtroom lately. They've sued unrelated businesses because their logo slightly resembles Buc-ee. They've won, too, which is why Buc-ee's continues to do it. This lawsuit isn't against Buc-ee's directly but is against the city that approved them to build there.

Wisconsin Residents Sue Their City to Prevent Buc-ee's First Store

Buc-ee's got approval from the city council of Oak Creek, Wisconsin to build a store there. Since that approval, a non-profit group has formed and has filed a suit against the city over the rezoning of some land for the store (chron.com). The lawsuit says that the city doesn't have the legal authority for the rezoning of that land.

Oak Creek Neighbors United is the group bringing the suit. They are calling the city's actions "illegal spot zoning." They say that the tract of land being rezoned would be clear of restrictions that other land owners have to follow in that same area.

The rezoning was approved in March of 2025 with only one city council member opposed to the project. Residents in attendance at that meeting cheered that member. To help raise the money necessary for the court battle, Oak Creek Neighbors United set up a Go Fund Me page and hosted a fundraiser called "Heave the Beave."

The organization also says that the new Buc-ee's store would hurt the farms in that area, disturb the residential homes around it and be a danger to a river in the area that feeds into Lake Michigan. The increased traffic is also a huge concern of the non-profit group. The city of Oak Creek now has 45 days to respond to this lawsuit.

