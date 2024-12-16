(Terrell, Texas) - Buc-ee's is known for being a popular pit stop for many a road trip. One thing you will notice when pulling into a Buc-ee's is that 18 wheelers are nowhere to be seen. That because an 18 wheeler cannot pull in and park, unless they are delivering goods to the store, on the property. Buc-ee's doesn't hate truckers like it's believed, they just don't want the trucks parking there. That hasn't stopped a large group of people to say that Buc-ee's does hate truckers. That's where a viral "truck stop" is getting in on the action.

A "Truck Stop" Has Thrown the First Jab in its Buc-ee's Feud

If you are a trucker, you may know about Celina 52 Truck Stop in Tennessee. It has been named the most dangerous truck stop in America. They also claim to be the only truck stop serving the Weaber Valley Region. There's a whole clothing line you can shop from and even a mascot that many people have grown to love called Piss Jugman (you probably guess what the mascot is referring to). With the suppossed trucker hate that Buc-ee's is accused of, it's only natural that Celina 52 Truck Stop would start a feud with the beaver.

Here's the thing, Celina 52 Truck Stop isn't a real truck stop. It is simply a clever Facebook page that posts various forms of adult humor that has garnered many fans. One such post involves the opportunity to visit Santa at the truck stop. You can sit on Santa's lap for $5, have your picture taken for $10 or instantly get put on the naughty list for $25. This promotion runs through March. Or, there's the team up with Yoder Auto Sales and their "Pay As You Can" plan.

Celina 52 Truck Stop Visits Buc-ee's

Over the weekend, Celina 52 Truck Stop's mascot, Piss Jugman, and their trusty janitor visited the Buc-ee's in Crossville, Tennessee. Both walked around inside the store greeting their fans until both were escorted out by a Buc-ee's employee.

Buc-ee's most likely will not fire back in this feud but that probably won't stop Celina 52 Truck Stop and Piss Jugman from visiting other nearby stores to drum up some business for their non-existent truck stop.

