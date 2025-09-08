(Oak Creek, Wisconsin) - Buc-ee's is expanding just about everywhere in the United States. Of course, the Texas favorite is in every southern state. The move lately has been expanding into the Midwest and even northern states.

For the most part, it's been an easy expansion. That's not the case everywhere. One of Buc-ee's biggest battles was in a small town in Colorado. There is an agreement drawn up that'll cost Buc-ee's a lot to build there but nothing has been agreed upon. Another battle is ongoing in Wisconsin.

Residents Suing Their Town Over Buc-ee's

Residents in the town of Oak Creek, Wisconsin filed suit against their town in April in the hopes of blocking Buc-ee's from building there (mysanantonio.com). Unfortunately, the residents have lost the first battle in their fight. Their 18 page lawsuit was thrown out last week because of a filing issue.

However, the judge dismissed it without prejudice so the town can refile their same lawsuit. They'll just need to due it properly this time. Basically the group of citizens was saying that the city illegally zoned the area for Buc-ee's to build.

Buc-ee's Won the First Battle

The building plans are moving forward, at least until the residents refile their suit. They say that Buc-ee's is a "really bad deal" for the City of Oak Creek. They believe there are environmental and health issues that could be created. The increased traffic is another sticking point as is the damage they believe it will do to the small businesses in the area.

