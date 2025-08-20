(College Station, Texas) - When embarking on a road trip in Texas, a stop at a Buc-ee's is a must for many travelers. Anytime me and the family go to Dallas, we have to stop at Buc-ee's in Terrell either on the way there or coming back home. Sometimes we stop both times.

But what if I told you there will be a Buc-ee's opening in College Station that won't be a road trip pit stop. Yes, it's happening and it's the first time Buc-ee's will be presented like this. It's a unique partnership between Beaver and his alma mater, Texas A&M.

Buc-ee's at Texas A&M

Texas A&M University in College Station has struck a deal with Buc-ee's for 45 of the brand's products to be sold on the campus (stories.tamu.edu). Products like Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky and even merchandise will be sold at three locations on the campus. Needless to say, students, faculty and visitors are pretty excited.

The Buc-ee's merchandise will be sold at Aggie Express Commons, Aggie Express Hullabaloo and Creekside Market through Aggie Dining. This partnership makes sense since the owner and founder of Buc-ee's is an Aggie alum. He graduated in 1980.

“As an Aggie, it’s incredibly special to bring Buc-ee’s to the heart of the campus. We’re thrilled to share a little piece of Buc-ee’s with the Aggie Family every day.” - Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s, Texas A&M Class of 1980

This will be the only spot anywhere in Texas, or in other parts of the country, that Buc-ee's products can be purchased outside of its travel center. This is so cool, get a break from class, head over to Aggie Express Commons, pick up a bag of Beaver Nuggets to snack on during business economics and a new shirt for the bonfire that night.

