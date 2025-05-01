Buc-ee&#8217;s Doesn&#8217;t Achieve Victory in Latest Logo Lawsuit

Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media

(Terrell, Texas) - Buc-ee's has been aggressively expanding across the U.S. over the last few years. It brings much needed jobs not only at Buc-ee's, but to other businesses that build around the gas station giant. It also brings money to an area in the form of tourist dollars.

On the flip side of that, a new Buc-ee's will bring increased, and possibly unwanted, traffic to that area. It could also adversely hurt a mom and pop convenience store that might be nearby. It also brings some brand confusion for businesses that have already established themselves in that area.

Buc-ee's has no issues going after logos that even remotely resemble theirs (KNUE). There was a Bukys in Sugarland that Buc-ee's had to take down in 2021. Buc-ee's went after Choke Canyon BBQ in 2018 because of their alligator logo. Both of those suits Buc-ee's won.

Recently, Buc-ee's has been expanding into the Missouri area. There is already a Buc-ee's in Springfield with a second location set to build in Kansas City. Buc-ee's has gone after two locally owned businesses there because of a logo dispute.

Buc-ee's Latest Logo Lawsuit in Missouri Doesn't Achieve Victory

The first one Buc-ee's went after was Duckees. This is a drive-thru liquor store with one location but a logo that features a duck in sunglasses giving a thumbs up. Buc-ee's didn't like this saying that it too closely resembled their beaver logo.

That lawsuit seems to have come to a close in the form of a settlement agreement (coveringkaty.com). Terms of this settlement weren't disclosed but Buc-ee's was ordered to file a notice of dismissal by October 15, 2025 with updates required to be given on June 16 and August 15, 2025. Not exactly a victory lap for Buc-ee's.

Latest Buc-ee's Logo Suit Doesn't End in a Straight Up Win

Buc-ee's also went after a coffee and sandwich shop called Barc-ee's in Marshfield, Missouri. The suit has led to the closure of Barc-ee's. That closure doesn't seem to be permanent as they will change their name and logo and eventually reopen.

Buc-ee's isn't playing when it comes to their logo as they continue their expansion across the U.S. This probably won't be the last time we'll hear about a suit like this.

