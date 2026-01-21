(Terrell, Texas) - My family loves to stop at Buc-ee's on a road trip. Sometimes, we'll make a trip to Terrell specifically to shop at Buc-ee's. I have a little bit of a Buc-ee's t-shirt addiction.

Buc-ee's is expanding across the U.S. and becoming very popular in those areas, too. That means that the beaver is starting to compete with other large convenience store chains. For a while, Buc-ee's was ranked as the number one chain in America. A new report shows that Buc-ee's has been knocked from that throne.

Buc-ee's has Lost its Number One Convenience Store Ranking

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) recently conducted a study to determine the best gas station in America. ACSI surveyed customers of various gas stations to find who has the most customer satisfaction and loyalty along with some other factors. From there, the stations were given a score between 0 to 100 to determine their ranking.

The full ranking includes 25 stores, but for my writeup I'm only going to concentrate on the top 10. ACSI found that the overall customer satisfaction for gas stations got a score of 76 (mysanantonio.com). Every store in the top 10 scored above that baseline of 76.

READ MORE: England's Prince Louis Somehow Got a Buc-ee's Santa Plushie

Buc-ee's Loses its Number One Ranking in the U.S.

Buc-ee's has dropped from number one to number 5 in this new ranking by ACSI. Another favorite gas station of mine finished just above Buc-ee's at number 4, QuikTrip.

Kwik Trip Sheetz Wawa QuikTrip Buc-ee's Love's Maverik Meijer Murphy USA RaceTrac

Personally, I love QuikTrip, which came in at number 4. I live in Lindale and stop by every morning for a refill of soda, and some snacks for my office, as I head to our studios in Tyler. A quick tangent, try the breakfast pizza at QuikTrip, it is so good.

Buc-ee's the #5 Best Convenience Store in the U.S.

At number 10 on this ranking is Racetrac which used to be in Lindale. I worked there for about a year and half right before starting my career in radio. It changed over to being Raceway many years ago.

Buc-ee's may have fallen out of the top 3 of this ranking but the beaver is still number one in our hearts. I think it's time to visit again and restock our Beaver Nuggets supply.

READ MORE: Why a Popular Soda Brand is Banned From Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's Fan Believes You're a jerk for Parking at the Gas Pump It's a complaint that's seen quite a few times on Buc-ee's fan sites and city Facebook groups, people not liking other people that park at the gas pump. Gallery Credit: Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group