(Oak Creek, Wisconsin) - Buc-ee's has had no issue expanding its beaver logo to other parts of the country. Texas, of course, has the most locations of any state. Florida has a few locations, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee have multiple locations, too.

Buc-ee's seems to be venturing further north as of late. They're not going New York north but that could always be in the cards at some point. A new store is set to be built in the northern state of Wisconsin after a big courtroom win.

Residents Sued Their City of Oak Creek, Wisconsin Over Buc-ee's

Residents in the town of Oak Creek, Wisconsin filed a lawsuit against their city in April in the hopes of blocking Buc-ee's from building there (mysanantonio.com). Unfortunately, the residents lost that battle in their war against the beaver. Their 18 page lawsuit was thrown out because of a filing issue.

However, the judge dismissed it without prejudice so the town can refile their same lawsuit. They'll just need to do it properly this time. Basically the group of citizens was saying that the city illegally zoned the area for Buc-ee's to build.

Buc-ee's Now Set to Build in Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Because of that courtroom win, Buc-ee's is moving forward with its plans to build in Wisconsin (mysanantonio.com). The group that filed the initial lawsuit, Oak Creek Neighbors United, is planning on refiling their lawsuit soon. Oak Creek's mayor, who seems very excited to have Buc-ee's building in his city, doesn't expect the suit to slow anything down.

The resident's group says that Buc-ee's is a "really bad deal" for the City of Oak Creek. They believe there are environmental and health issues that could be created. The increased traffic is another sticking point as is the damage they believe it will do to the small businesses in the area.

