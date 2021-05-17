Its a pretty exciting time to be a business owner with the world opening back up and folks going out to spend money. Now is the perfect time to get out there and promote your business or service but if you're a beginner or just trying to build up your network of other business owners to learn from, you need to be at the Tyler Metro Chamber's monthly mixer!

Every month, The Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce hosts a business mixer which allows East Texas business owners to come out and showcase their business or service and also build connections with other business professionals.

They will be hosting their next mixer on Tuesday (May 18th) at 6:00 PM and the will be focused on the topic of learning how to sell 24/7 with a service-based business. This topic is said to be great for hair stylists/barbers, technicians, coaches, health and wellness, financial and business professionals and more.

So don't miss out on receiving this great information, connect with other business owners and the best part about it all: IT'S FREE! But seating is limited so you need to RSVP right now to make sure you and your business partner are in the building.

To RSVP and get your free tickets, visit The Tyler Metro Chamber's website for more details!