Bullard Resident Wins $1 Million On Scratch-Off Brought In Tyler

I don't play the lottery because, well, I don't like risking my hard earned money on games where the odds are already stacked against my favor. But maybe I should start playing after reading this news.

According to KLTV, a Bullard resident purchased a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game ticket called Monopoly 200X at Fast Fuel located at 15291 Highway 155 S. in Tyler recently.

You can only imagine their excitement when they scratched off the panels and revealed that they had a winning ticket worth $1 MILLION Dollars! The person who won stepped forward of course, to claim the prize which was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in Monopoly 200X.

But they also, chose to stay anonymous, which was the BEST call overall. Because as we all know, when you get your hands on some big money like that, everybody wants to be your "friend" or "cousin" now.

I'll take the money, you can keep the "problems" that come with it! Congratulations whoever you are and we hope you enjoy your money!