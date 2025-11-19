Living south of Tyler, TX, nearly all the way to Bullard, a new Taco Bell would have been a welcome addition to our casual dining experience, but for now, we will wait. Hopes of Taco Bell coming to town have been extinguished, for the time being.

In a story from KLTV, Bullard Mayor Shirley Coe said Southern Multifoods could not get the support needed from its corporate office to build in Bullard. She did say that Southern Multifoods may look at Bullard in the future, but that may be after TxDOT's completion of the FM 2493 expansion.

Taco Bell Not Coming To Bullard, TX.

While it won't make the loss of potential easy access to late-night Chalupas easier for us to get over, I'll take the news -- that it wasn't anyone locally shutting down plans-- as a positive sign. In this case, it was a decision made by the corporate Taco Bell office not to expand into Bullard.

Southern Multifoods was looking for the city to fund a TxDOT improvement that would allow a location to open on the east side of U.S. 69, in the area of FM 344. The economic development board had approved $100,000 for the project, which was pending city council approval.

Ahead of the vote on the allocation of the money being decided on, Coe said Southern Multifoods requested the item be removed from Thursday’s agenda. The request was made only after the decision from corporate.

Chin up, fellow Crunchwrap Supreme lovers. Hopefully, we'll get our own Bullard Taco Bell soon. Until then, we can always get a fix in Tyler.