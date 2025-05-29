(KNUE-FM) I’ve lived in Tyler, Texas, since I was a kid. Like many locals, I was familiar with Camp Ford, located just outside Loop 323 at 6500 US Highway 271. What I didn’t know until recently?

Some say it’s haunted.

Get our free mobile app

What Is Camp Ford?

If you're unfamiliar, the Smith County Historical Society confirms that "Camp Ford was the largest Confederate Prisoner of War Camp west of the Mississippi River during the American Civil War.

Established in August of 1863, the camp was not closed until May 19, 1865. At its peak in July 1864, over 5,300 prisoners were detained there."

If you're a history buff, you can visit any day from sunrise to sunset. Admission is free.

READ MORE: Airspace Restrictions Put in Place Around Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

Civil War History Meets Ghost Stories

If you are more interested in paranormal claims, you may find it fascinating that "ghost hunters" have ventured to Camp Ford, and their claims have surprised many.

However, considering the camp's past makes it somewhat easier to believe if you're inclined toward the possibility that ghosts are real.

I tend to be more skeptical about such things. However, there have been paranormal investigations at Camp Ford over the years. I had no idea. But why?

What allegedly happened here would give ghost hunters and investigators the idea that they may find something interesting there?

Camp Ford Tyler Texas What happened here? Old Time Road Trip, YouTube loading...

You can find various online sources. However, Wikipedia claims that in addition to the regular "business" of housing POWs during the Civil War, there were horrible things that took place here during that time.

Why Do People Think It’s Haunted?

Some of the mystery comes from dark events reportedly tied to the site.

Wikipedia shared there was a published piece called Summary Executions of Local Citizens, Recounted by 49th Ohio prisoners at Camp Ford: From "Twenty Months in the Dept of the Gulf, by A.G.H. DuGanne, which claimed that during an episode known as the 'Match Plot.'

Some of what is claimed includes the arrest and execution of hundreds, and the torment of some local citizens--including hangings and even a few incidents of burning people at the stake.

WHAT? You can read more via the link above.

Paranormal Claims at Camp Ford

Some claim the spirits of those who were killed haunt the place. Some even say Camp Ford is THE most haunted camp in the great state of Texas.

(I find this claim hard to believe, but how can we confirm that to be true?)

Again, it is open daily from dawn until dusk, and admission is free. However, some who believe the rumors might not recommend going after dark for various reasons.

Here's a quick virtual tour of Camp Ford in more recent, peaceful years:

Surprised to Hear the Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler? If you have interest in paranormal claims, you may find it fascinating that "ghost hunters" have ventured to Camp Ford. The claims made were surprising to many. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley