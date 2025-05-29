(Tyler, Texas) - Many people forget that Tyler has an excellent airport. It certainly makes flying out of Dallas much easier. Board the plane in Tyler, fly to Dallas, avoid all the expensive parking and crazy traffic in DFW. It's a nice jumping off point.

Fun Fact...Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is a good place to learn how to fly a plane as well. There is a great school there and a great group of teachers, too. That's not what this article is about, though, it's about some new airspace restrictions put in place by the Tyler City Council recently.

The New Restrictions Put in Place Around Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday, May 28, to amend the airspace restrictions around Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. These restrictions are designed to prevent future flight path obstructions and preserve the airport's role as a vital airport for further economic growth. The new policies will make it safer for passengers, pilots and those on the ground in the area.

The new restrictions are as follows:

Establishes five hazard zones around the airport each with height and land use restrictions using federal aviation standards.

Requires a permit for tall structures or natural growth such as tall trees.

Puts restrictions on activities that could interfere with aircraft navigation, like those that can cause a glare, smoke, fog or dust that impairs visibility.

Designates land uses allowed in the Runway Protection Zone which limits development to low-risk activities in line with FAA safety recommendations.

Requires any new subdivision plat that's within the airport hazard zones to include a notation about applicable height and land use restrictions so future property owners are properly informed.

Get our free mobile app

Why These New Restrictions Were Put in Place

These new airspace restrictions were put in place to ensure safe navigation and to protect the airport. These new restrictions align with FAA regulations and preserves the airport's ability to receive federal funding to help the airport grow. The regulations are not retroactive, either, these will just apply toward any new developments or improvements made in the area surrounding the airport.

READ MORE: A New Training Facility is Coming for Tyler Police and Recruits

READ MORE: Texas Lottery 1 Signature Away From Being Abolished and Changed

Texas Rangers Investigating 14 Unsolved East Texas Murders Right Now Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate the murders of 14 East Texans dating as far as back 1981. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety