Can You Find Yourself in Casey Donahew’s ‘Bad Guy’ Music Video?

Over eighteen years on the road and recording music, Casey Donahew has galvanized one of Texas' most loyal fan bases. It was three years ago Donahew re-released new versions of some of his biggest hits with Fifteen Years, The Wild Ride.

Casey and his camp have been keeping us entertained during the pandemic with his near-weekly Corona Happy Hour Live streams, bringing some fun and live music to the internet. He even hosted a live New Year's Eve show online.

It's great to see what Casey has done, at a point in his career where you tend to see artists start to fall off or begin putting out fluff songs, just trying to stay relevant, the Burleson, TX native is putting out arguably the best music of his tried and true career.

His latest release plowed it's way up the Texas charts and stayed at No. 1 for several weeks. Online, “Bad Guy” was already a hit, having amassed over 6 million on-demand streams. Overall, Donahew has over 230 MILLION on-demand digital music streams through Spotify and Apple, over 390 MILLION Pandora streams and has more than half a million followers on his social platforms. Over nearly two decades, Donahew has released nine independent albums.

