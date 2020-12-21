This year Casey Donahew is giving fans the ultimate socially-distanced New Year's Eve bash. Thursday night, December 31st, you can ring in 2021 with Casey Donahew, his band, and we're sure a few surprise guests.

Now we've got at least one thing to look forward to even amidst the burning dumpster that was this year. The party kicks off at 9 pm CST, as Casey and company will be bringing the party to your living room. It will be full band and absolutely free, not ticket required.

Over eighteen years on the road and recording music, Casey Donahew has galvanized one of Texas' most loyal fan bases. It was three years ago Donahew re-released new versions of some of his biggest hits with Fifteen Years, The Wild Ride.

Casey and his camp have been keeping us entertained during the pandemic with his near-weekly Corona Happy Hour Live streams, bringing some fun and live music to the internet most weeks. This show will no doubt be a continuation of that, and will help usher in the new year, and take us straight the f#?*k outta 2020.

