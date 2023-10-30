I'm an insulin dependent diabetic so I know this is strange that I'm typing about candy, but I do have a small piece every once in a while. And I do love me some candy corn. I would say that about 40% of you are throwing up in your mouth a bit right now. It's probably the most hated best candy ever.

Get our free mobile app

490426900 dm-evans loading...

Unwarranted Hate

I've heard the reason for hating the yellow, orange and white cones. "I don't like the taste." "I don't like the texture." "They just look gross." Yeah, well, I like , I mean love, the little triangles. Their taste is great. It's the perfect blend of hardened sugar and food coloring.

459136005 arinahabich loading...

Candy Corn Pumpkins

To take the candy corn up to warrior status, there are some candy corn flavored pumpkins. These guys taste just like candy corn but are shaped like pumpkins complete with a green stem and some even have "scary" faces.

Mix with Peanuts

If you really want to have a fabulous treat with candy corn, mixed them with peanuts. It tastes just like a Payday candy bar. So delicious.

Dissension in My Household

Me and my girlfriend have had several spirited discussions about candy corn. She thinks I'm a psychopath for loving them and will dry heave just by me mentioning them. I think she's crazy for not liking them.

I'll Take Your Unwanted Candy Corn

I'm sorry, not sorry, for this brief bit of yuck for some of you. I just had to boast about my fandom for those sweet goodies. So if this spooky season, you get some packages of the orange, yellow and white triangles or pumpkins and are grossed out, don't throw them out, send them to Michael Gibson, 3810 Brookside Dr., Tyler, Texas, 75701. I will gladly take them.

513289843 Maya Kovacheva Photography loading...

Today, October 30 is National Candy Corn Day. Celebrate your love, or hate, accordingly. Happy Halloween, friends.

Even Native Texans Have a Hard Time Spelling and Pronouncing These 21 Towns Texas has a very diverse history full of people who settled here from other countries. That diverse history has led to some city names with weird spellings and pronunciations even native Texans have a hard time with. Gallery Credit: Google Maps

8 Weird and 14 Obvious Items You Need ID to Purchase or Do I decided to go to ChatGPT to find out other weird items that require an ID in Texas. This obviously isn't all of them but you've probably had to show ID when buying or participating in any of these. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, amazon.com