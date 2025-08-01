(KNUE-FM) There are so many people that love to vacation in Texas, many of those tourists flock to Galveston not only for the beaches but to jump on a cruise ship leaving the port. What’s crazy is that I took my very first cruise earlier this year, it was just a quick trip, but just six months after that trip, I am now reporting on a death that took place on the same ship that I was on.

According to KHOU, 48-year-old Euvelester Villarreal Jr of Rio Grande City, Texas died while he and his wife were on board the Carnival Dream ship. The FBI Houston office confirmed the death and stated that they are now looking into the incident that occurred on July 23, 2025.

READ MORE: Most Popular Vacation Destinations for Texans

READ MORE: Best Texas Cities for Welcoming Dogs

Waiting on Tests

The medical examiner determined there were no signs of foul play so at this point they are waiting for toxicology results to get more details on what exactly happened to Villarreal Jr. His body was found in the adults-only part of the ship which appeared to be closed off to guests at that late at night.

The man’s wife briefly spoke with the media who described her husband as kind and humble.

Get our free mobile app

Passengers Heard an Alarm

Around 4 a.m. there was a message that went out requesting medical assistance to the Serenity Deck which woke everyone up on board the ship. Which is how information spread so quickly about the death.

Carnival Cruises Released a Statement

The cruise line said, "It is standard practice for the FBI to review deaths that occur on cruise ships. This routine protocol ensures transparency. It does not automatically imply suspicious circumstances, and the facts of this matter do not suggest any such activity. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to our guest's family and loved ones in this difficult time."

Travelers say that debarkation was delayed by up to two hours as the body came off the boat before other passengers.

It was announced on July 17th that Carnival Dream would return to New Orleans as its homeport in 2027.

Free Ferry Ride In Galveston, Texas Ride this free ferry provided by TxDot to get from Galveston to Port Bolivar and the Bolivar Peninsula. Gallery Credit: Dan Patrick