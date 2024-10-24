Walmart Now Rolling Out A Brand New Type of Buggy in Texas

It doesn't matter what you call them, buggy, cart, or shopping cart, we all use them each time we go grocery shopping. Walmart recently implemented its plans to roll out a brand-new buggy, the likes of which you've never seen before.

While most of us don't have much trouble navigating grocery stores, some Texans with disabilities can find it tough. These new carts, which are built to help accessibility and inclusivity for their customers, have already been rolled out at select stores.

“Equipping our stores with Caroline’s Carts provides some relief to parents and caregivers who need this tool and know it’s available at their Walmart. Whether they’re caring for someone with a disability or a temporary injury, the carts support our customers,” Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations said.

Caroline’s Carts are special shopping carts designed with a "large seat on the back to help caregivers of adults and children who have disabilities, limited mobility, or injuries more easily make their way through the store." These carts can help people or kids of all sizes, with a capacity to hold between 35 and 250 pounds.

For now included Walmart Supercenters will have two of these inclusive carts, and Neighborhood Markets will have at least one. Walmart so far has 8,000 of these carts nationwide. But it won't be too long before more carts are sent out. Walmart says it plans to equip all stores with Caroline’s Carts by early 2025.

To date, Walmart has added Caroline’s Carts to stores in 11 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

