(Tyler, Texas) - Downtown Tyler is going through a major overhaul right now. A new courthouse is being built behind the existing one. Once that's done, the old courthouse will be torn down and a new courtyard will be constructed. The current square in Tyler is being redone as we speak to feature some eye pleasing aesthetics.

Once it's all done, that portion of Downtown Tyler will look marvelous. In the meantime, all that construction means that roads will need to be closed so crews can work safely getting everything built. Expect some further road closures in December as this work continues.

More Road Closures in Downtown Tyler

Currently, the area behind the existing courthouse and the roads around the square are closed to thru traffic (mytylertexas.com). You can still park in the parking garage and walk to the many businesses around the square. Yes, they're all still open.

Coming up in December, expect some more roads to be closed for the next phase of Downtown Tyler work.

I ntersection of Elm and Spring Street - Closed starting Wednesday, November 19 for an estimated six weeks. Spring Street between Erwin and Elm will be converted to a two-way street.

Starting Tuesday, December 2, another road closure will start:

Elm Street between College and Broadway will be closed for underground utility work. A portion of College in front of the parking garage will be closed. The current parking garage entrance will convert to a single lane in and out.

Downtown Tyler City of Tyler loading...

READ MORE: Dunnhumby Says the #1 Fast Food Spot in the U.S. is a Mega Texas Gas Station

READ MORE: Parts of Iconic Tyler Theatre to be Auctioned Off Supporting Bethesda Health Clinic

Prepare for More Street Closures in Downtown Tyler

If your commute takes you through or around these areas, you are asked to find an alternate route or leave a little earlier to have enough time to navigate through the closures. You are asked to slow down through this construction zone because of the increased foot traffic from visitors and workers. Always follow the detour signs to make getting around the construction easier.

It's a pain right now, yes, but once it's all done, Downtown Tyler is going to look beautiful. Once the old Carlton Hotel can finally be redone, it'll look even better.

Here are 28 of the Most Commonly Mispronounced Texas Town Names and How to Pronounce Them Texas has a very diverse history of settlers from all over the world. That's why some town names came be hard to pronounce even for native Texans. Gallery Credit: Google Maps