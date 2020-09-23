Celebrate National Quesadilla Day this Friday

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

National Quesadilla Day is coming up September 25th, which just happens to be this Friday and one local restaurant is using it as an excuse to raise money for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana!

Of course, it doesn't take much to get me to want to eat Mexican. If I'm going out to eat, there's at least a 90% chance it'll involve chips and salsa:) But when I can eat not just Mexican food, but excellent Mexican food AND help a great cause, you can go ahead and count me in!

I hope we can count you in this Friday as well for eating at least one meal at Dillas Quesadillas in Shreveport. Heck, why not eat there for both lunch AND dinner? Why? Because not only are they offering their mouthwatering quesadillas for just $5, they're donating 30 cents from every purchase to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to help those who might be going to bed on an empty stomach this Friday or pretty much any other given day of the week.

Do your part. Eat a Dillas primo quesadilla this Friday at their location in Town Oak Square, 855 Pierremont Suite 135, Shreveport, LA 71106. You can order online by clicking here or calling (318) 868-5100. Dilla's is open from 8 am - 8 pm.