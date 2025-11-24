(KNUE-FM) Everyone in Texas is trying to save a few dollars and make their paycheck stretch as far as it can right now. We all work hard for our money, and we would rather that money stay in our account instead of handing it over to a big company like Walmart.

There will always be some people who don’t like Walmart for various reasons, I will admit that I appreciate the “rollback prices” they offer since they are so large and can buy in bulk, I’ll take any savings I can get.

But what items are cheaper to purchase at your local dollar store instead of paying more at Walmart?

Why Dollar Tree Beats Walmart on Price

It’s something that many people have wondered about, which is cheaper going to Walmart or the Dollar Store.

That is a difficult question because it comes down to the specific price at that time, plus you’re also going to want to look at the quantity of the product. But recently there was an article created by Go Banking Rates that detailed some items that they also seem to find at a better price when at Dollar Tree when comparing the price to Walmart.

What to Watch for When Shopping Dollar Stores

While we all want to save money, we also want a good product. And oftentimes you may see items at dollar stores past their ‘use by’ date, just be sure to check the product you buy still works as intended.

Items That Are Almost Always Cheaper at Dollar Tree

Here is a look at the items that you will probably find cheaper at a dollar store instead of purchasing them at Walmart.

Items Cheaper at the Dollar Store Than Walmart