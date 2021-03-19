Chicago Woman Who Fled Violence to Live in Texas Killed While Visiting Home

Last week I had to visit Chicago to attend a funeral of a family member. While I was there, I was watching the news the big breaking story that weekend was a mass shooting that occurred at a club on the city's southside.

15 people were shot. Yes, 13 people suffered major injuries and 2 people were killed.

Being Facebook friends with many people from Chicago, there was of course footage of the shooting and scenes from the shooting shared, but I choose not to on this platform.

One of those shot and killed was 30-year old Rayneesha Dotson.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the Chicago native's family moved away from the city during the pandemic to "do better", and she was only in Chicago over the weekend to visit family.

She along with another Chicago man suffered multiple gunshots and were both pronounced dead at the party.

Three years ago the facility was issued cease-and-desist orders because of not having proper business licenses to sell liquor, food, and entertainment. CBS' Chicago affiliate reports that the party was happening at a makeshift garage converted into a bar and lounge.

Chicago police do not have a motive for the shooting or any suspects. Community leaders have asked that anyone with information come forward.

A Gofundme page has been set up for donations for Rayneesha Dotson's funeral.

It's absolutely heartbreaking to see someone who moved to our state to get away from all that caught in the violence again and losing her life.

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price