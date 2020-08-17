Chick-fil-A’s Secret Menu Item Is A Huge Challenge For Employees

The newest secret menu item at Chick-fil-A is so obscure that most employees don't even know how to make it.

Thanks to a viral post on TikTok, milkshake fans are asking Chick-fil-A workers to create something they're not sure how to make.

It sounds like one person who works at a Chick-fil-A restaurant had a craving and an idea and it spread from there. And now other Chick-fil-A workers are getting hit with requests to make it happen. Oh, the power of social media.

One worker at a Chick-fil-A in Florida posted about the dessert concoction on TikTok earlier this summer, according to In the Know. It's a fruit-filled smoothie that's a combination of Chick-fil-A’s milkshake mix, a fruit cup, and some soft-serve ice cream. She showed TikTok followers how to make the treat in the video, but now it's been deleted. Thousands have said they want to try it.

So, what do we do now? We'd make it at home, but we're missing the top-secret milkshake mix. And, well, special fruit cup. And most of us don't have a soft-serve machine at the house. These things present a challenge.

Here's an idea. What if we ordered a vanilla milkshake and a separate fruit cup and blended it together ourselves? There are ways around these things, right? We'll watch for yours on social media.