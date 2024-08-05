Have You Tried These Secret Menu Hacks from Chick-fil-a?

Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those interested in kicking their favorites up a notch.

It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that includes right here in East Texas. All one needs to do to confirm this obvious truth is to notice the length of the drive-thru lines at practically any time of day. (Except on Sundays, of course, when many of us seem to get even more intense cravings for this fast food phenomenon.)

Chick-fil-A recently told Fox Business that their employees are not allowed to make food items that aren't on the menu. However, there are some ways to tweak and/or customize items that are frankly making our mouths water.

Get our free mobile app

Even though we're happy with the classics listed on their menu, it's always fun to learn about new ways to "upgrade" our orders with hacks recently shared by Chick-fil-A.

So what are some of these menu "hacks" available to you and me?

Breakfast Hack: Chick-n-Minis MASTERPIECE

Oh, those little mini chicken rolls have changed breakfast for many of us forever. For some of us, we also want to incorporate those yummy hash brown nodules they offer. Chick-fil-A told Fox Business they suggest "dipping a hash brown in their favorite sauce and placing the hash brown in the Chick-n-Mini roll, on top of the chicken bites."

Lord have mercy.

Buffalo Mac & Cheese, Anyone?

Do you love the mac & cheese, but want to "kick it up a notch?" Try ordering chicken nuggets--either fried or grilled--and order the mac & cheese. Then grab some ranch sauce and buffalo sauce and mix it all together for a next-level flavor experience.

How about a Cookie Icedream Sandwich?

Oh geez, the Icedream dessert is enough to make me jet out of the building right now to order some. But, upgrade your dessert experience by nestling the Icedream between two of their surprisingly delicious Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Mmmmm.

An Icedream Dessert Alternative?

If you're looking for something dreamy but in a healthier way, order the Icedream dessert and ask for a side of fruit for a sweet treat that is a bit lighter in nature.

Double Cookie Milkshake? Um, YES, please.

The Cookies & Cream Milkshake is already amazingly yummy. But if you long to upgrade that yumminess, order a Chocolate Chunk Cookie and crumble it into your shake. OMG.

OK, I feel some of you have created your own Chick-fil-A hacks. Or perhaps hacks at some of our other fave fast food chains? Would you consider sharing them with the class? tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

The Best Beers in Texas Every Texan has their favorite beer, but a recent study on Stacker shows that these craft beers are really big hits.

These 10 Rejected Texas License Plates Will Make You Laugh Out Loud The Texas DMV allows you to construct a message using: letters, numbers, spaces, and symbols including hyphens, periods, hearts, stars, or the state silhouette. However the message is not allowed to be indecent, vulgar, or have derogatory content.