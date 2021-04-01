Chris Beard Is Officially a Texas Longhorn

The Texas Longhorns have reportedly hired Texas Tech's Chris Beard to be their next head basketball coach.

College Basketball insider Jeff Goodman confirmed the news via Twitter:

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander also reported Beard's exit from Lubbock.

Beard spent five seasons at Texas Tech and made four straight NCAA Tournaments (according to Beard), and had the most tournament success in the school's history. During Beard's tenure at Texas Tech, he grew fan support for the sport, was a large reason the Womble Practice Facility was built and improved recruiting by a large margin, seeing the best-rated recruit in program history for several straight seasons.

Beard now heads to Texas to replace Shaka Smart. The details of the deal have not been revealed, though Beard's buyout dropped from $5 million to $4 million today, April 1st, 2021.

Texas Tech will now turn their attention to the next coach for the men's basketball program. Luckily, we have a short list below of who could be coaching the Red Raiders in 2022 for exactly that reason. There are other gentlemen that are qualified of course, but these are just a few names to look out for in the next few days.

