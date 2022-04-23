See Inside Chris Paul’s Home During His Time with the Houston Rockets

Although I don't really follow the NBA the way I used to, I somewhat keep up with certain players. LeBron IS NOT better than Michael Jordan, not even close. Kevin Durant should have stayed in Oklahoma City. James Harden is waaaay overrated. One player I did like, however, was Chris Paul. He's had an interesting journey during his NBA career, including a stop in Houston.

Chris Paul started his career in New Orleans when they were known as the Hornets (changed to Pelicans in 2013) for the first six years of his career. Paul spent the next six years in Los Angeles playing for the Clippers. Paul was then traded to the Houston Rockets where he played for two seasons before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder where he played for only one season. He's been with the Phoenix Suns since 2020.

In his first season with the Houston Rockets, he helped lead them to the most wins in the team's history, 65, and got to the Western Conference Finals but were defeated by the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors. The Rockets made the playoffs the next season but were defeated by Golden State again in the semifinals.

During his time in Houston, you would think he would have a pretty extravagant house. Not really. It is a very modern looking home but very simple as well. It has a very nice, and seemingly very relaxing, backyard. The closets are enormous and the theater has the most unusual, but looks super comfy, seating area. Take a look at the home below which sold for just over $6 million.

