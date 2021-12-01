City Of Tyler, Texas Recognizes Rosa Parks Day On December 1st

She will forever be known as an icon in history just for simply remaining seated in a tumultuous time in American history. The late great Rosa Parks is a hero for being the catalyst of the Non-Violent movement to end segregation in the deep South and all over America.

The Civil Rights Pioneer Changed The Course Of History On Dec. 1 1955.

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

It was on this day in 1955 when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus and she was subsequently arrested. This single act of bravery from a then "unknown" woman who was just "tired" and refused to take being treated without dignity a second longer, thrust her into the spotlight.

Since that fateful day, Ms. Parks has been immortalized in songs, poems and even a "Barbie" doll was made to celebrate her legacy as a woman who made an impact on World History.

The City Of Tyler Will Celebrate Rosa Parks Today!

The Fifth annual event to honor Rosa Parks will be held today, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. This event is free and open to the public. The program will highlight a variety of guests, including the New Life Community Church Choir, Project Engineer for the City of Tyler Tiffany Currie, Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations for the Tyler Economic Development Council Dr. Felecia Herndon and President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas Kimberly Lewis.

If you have some time this evening, come out and celebrate a pioneer who thanks to her efforts, helped make America greater and brought it closer to its promise of "equality" for all. For more information about this event, please call (903) 531-1370.

