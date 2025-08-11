(Cushing, Texas) - The civil war was, and still is, the lowest point in our nation's history. Thousands upon thousands of American's died over a dispute about state's rights and slavery. No one is proud of that era in our history.

That doesn't make learning about that time in our nation's history any less fascinating. Knowing how it all came about means we can have the knowledge to not let it happen again. That's why having properties like what is in Rusk County very important.

Monte Verdi Estate in Cushing

The Monte Verdi estate sits on County Road 4233 in Cushing (chron.com). The plantation was once as large as 10,721 acres. All but 100 acres has been sold off throughout the years. Today that property has three historical markers sitting on it.

One of those is dedicated to the Monte Verdi Plantation Family Slaves, another to the Birdwell House and a third is for the home itself. Yes, the plantation was home to 80 slaves at the time. The area where the slaves lived is still on site.

Learning About its History and How to Buy it

If you want to learn more about the history of the Monte Verdi plantation in Cushing, go to monteverdiplantation.com. If you are interested in purchasing the property and/or getting a detailed look into what is on the property, go to century21.com.

