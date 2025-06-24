(KNUE-FM) Hey, many people are doing their best to save a little money. Or a lot of money.

Whatever the case, anytime we can save money, it's helpful.

Get our free mobile app

What Makes Clear Springs a Local Favorite

Kudos to this Tyler, Texas restaurant for providing a way for East Texas families to save a little money. On top of that, this is one of my favorite restaurants in Tyler. On top of that, it's a Texas-born and bred business.

READ MORE: Gorgeous Retail & Restaurant Development Headed to South Tyler

Clear Springs Restaurant on South Broadway in Tyler is one of our favorite restaurants because of the amazing people and delicious food. On their website, they describe their food like this:

"We serve Texas comfort food at its finest, with a few modern specialties sprinkled in."

That means delicious catfish, chicken fried steak, juicy burgers, and their world-famous onion rings, OMG.

If you've never tried those onion rings, prepare yourself to fall in absolute love. Oh, and do yourself a favor and try that homemade banana pudding. Lord help us.

When & How to Get the Free Kids' Meals

Today, on the Clear Springs Restaurant Facebook page, we see that they've been serving kids free meals every Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of June. That means you have this evening and tomorrow evening to take advantage of this Kids Eat Free opportunity.

Yep. So, according to the post, as long as you purchase an adult entree and a beverage, your kids can eat free!

Plus, it's too hot to cook. Enjoy this deal before it's finished!

The 10 Most Popular Boy and Girl Names in Texas Right Now If you had a baby in the last year, finding the perfect name was an important task. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com