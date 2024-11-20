Who needs a trophy when you have Texas icon Buc-ee's as the prize. To be honest, Buc-ee's is a fun trip to take just because. Sure, the chaos that ensues inside can throw some for a loop but I love that chaos. Some consider Buc-ee's a tourist trap. I consider Buc-ee's an experience. Plus I can find a cool t-shirt and a brisket sandwich while I'm there. Me and the family may need to make an impromptu trip to Terrell this weekend now. For an Alabama college football coach, he promised his players a trip to Buc-ee's and delivered to help celebrate a big win.

Troy University Head Football Coach

Gerad Parker is the head football coach at Troy University in Troy, Alabama. His team plays in the Sunbelt Conference. It's not a group of power house schools but a fun conference nonetheless. Parker's team sits at 3-7 after a second win in a row over second place Georgia Southern. Parker revealed during his post game press conference that his team would celebrate their upset win by stopping at Buc-ee's on the way home.

Before their game versus Georgia Southern, Parker had discussions about how to give their bus drivers a break from the six hour drive between Georgia and Alabama. Buc-ee's came up since there was one on the way home. Parker decided that if the team lost, they'd stop at a Sunoco. If his team pulled off the upset, they would stop at Buc-ee's and he would pick up the tab (al.com).

Coach Delivered on His Promise

Well, his team delivered a big win and he delivered on his promise. His team stopped at Buc-ee's in Fort Valley, Georgia. The players went through the store and picked out some snacks, food and drinks to enjoy during the rest of the trip home.



Coach Parker didn't reveal how much he spent but by the look of the two receipts, it was a lot. A fun reward for a job well done by his student athletes. Troy has two games remaining on their schedule, at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and at home against Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Good luck to the Trojans as they wrap up their season.

