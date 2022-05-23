Its not uncommon for working folks to have a side hustle of some kind. Nothing wrong with bringing in a few extra bucks to either save or add to the vacation fund. But the ways some people want, or even like, to earn those extra bucks isn't for me and is just wrong. For instance, cock fighting. Is it really fun to throw down bets on a couple of angry birds in a backyard barn? Not really and these folks have been rightly arrested.

I mean, come on. I know there's not a lot to do in Alto, but I could list a thousand things better to do to earn some extra cash than cock fighting. Sure, roosters are not exactly the most friendly creature on Earth, unless you're Foghorn Leghorn, but still, putting two of them in a ring and letting them fight to the death is just stupid.

Apparently, Saturday night, Cherokee County Sheriff's officers we called out to County Road 2638 in Alto on reports of suspicious activity. Officers found evidence that cock fighting had been taking place on a piece of property there and about 50 people were on site.

As officers investigated the incident that night, they were able to seize two trucks, nine trailers and 97 roosters. This doesn't seem like a small operation. The investigation is still going with many arrests expected for individuals in attendance but also for the land owners where they were hosting the fights.

I realize there are a ton of jokes to go along with this story but I'll let you get the laughs instead of me.

