KNUE is All Over East Texas this Weekend

It's always great when KNUE can get out of the studio and broadcast live somewhere in East Texas. This weekend, KNUE will putting some miles on the KNUE truck to visit a couple of grand openings and give you a chance to win Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest tickets.

Thursday, April 1

Buddy Logan will be at the new Freedom Financial Group in the 777 building on South Broadway in Tyler from noon to 2. While you're there, enjoy some great food from Poke In Da Eye BBQ. You'll also be able to sign up for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the sold out Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest.

Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest returns to downtown Tyler Saturday, May 1. Over twenty of the best BBQ joints in Texas will be on hand for you to sample their great tasting BBQ. The music lineup is top notch once again for this year, Chris Colston, Randall King, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Josh Abbott Band and headlined by Parker McCollum.

Friday, April 2

Join Michael Gibson at the Grand Opening of Sears Hometown Store in Canton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop in and check out the grand open deals including 25 percent off power lawn and garden and 25 percent off appliances. You'll then be able to take an extra 10 percent off of that.

Saturday, April 3

Michael Gibson will be in Alto for the Grand Opening of Tractor Supply from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You'll find thousands of products for your life inside.

Come on out and see KNUE broadcasting live across East Texas this weekend.