What should've been just a regular, fun Tuesday night enjoying watching a high school basketball game has ended tragically in Alto, Texas.

Last Tuesday night, Alto High School student-athlete, Devonte Mumphrey, died during their game facing Mount Enterprise. Out of respect for the family's privacy, certain details have not been shared with the public.

Tyler Paper reports that "Mumphrey, a sophomore, was named All-District 22-2A Newcomer of the Year for basketball in 2021."

On the Alto ISD Facebook page, many East Texans shared their messages of love and support for the family. There were several comments regarding what a kind young man he was, as well.

In lieu of the tragedy, Alto ISD's Superintendent, Kelly West, shared on the Alto ISD Facebook page that they would be doing all they could to provide the resources needed by students and faculty as they walk through this time of mourning.

Here's the rest of Superintendent West's statement here:

As of Wednesday morning, Alto ISD has welcomed pastors and grief counselors to assist in helping students, faculty, staff, and the community work through feelings of shock and grief as they process the tragic event.

"On Wednesday morning, a digital sign at the district read "Forever #13, ALTOgether" in memory of the late student," Tyler Paper reports.

Superintendent West ended the official statement with this:

"All of Alto ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student's family. Please keep our community in your prayers."

Townsquare Media is sending love to the family and friends of Devonte Mumphrey. We are thinking of you.

