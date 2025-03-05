This New Mobile Alert App Warns Texans of Extreme Weather

Spring is coming up fast, March 20th. In Texas, that means the weather will be perfect one minute, then intensely not the next. Whether you live in the Panhandle, Houston, TX, or anywhere else in the Lone Star State, there's now an app that can keep you informed.

We hate Daylight Saving, everyone does. But at least this Sunday it's the better of the two -- we'll be springing forward one hour. Sure, we lose an hour of sleep but we'll also have an hour more of sunlight at night. Maybe this year we can set it and forget it.

CodeRED Mobile Alert App Warns Texans of Extreme Weather

That takes us to spring weather. Texans know the type of thunderstorms and even tornadic activity that is about to kick off, but did you know that there is an app they will keep you updated on severe weather?

CodeRED is a public safety notification system used by local public safety personnel. It's an app that alerts residents and businesses about time-sensitive information, emergencies, or urgent notifications.

Once you download The CodeRED Mobile Alert app, it will send notifications to your phone when an alert is issued for your specific location.

The benefits of CodeRed.

Free Download: The app is available for free on both Android and iPhone devices.

Customized User Experience: Subscribers can choose the types of alerts they wish to receive.

Detailed Notifications: Messages can include text and/or audio and feature a map with the location of the warning area.

Simple Interface: The app has a simple, easy-to-use interface with an interactive map.

Customizable Settings: Subscribers can establish personal warning radii and view optional weather alerts.

Stay safe!

