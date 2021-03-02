This week The Sequestered Songwriters paid tribute to country music's biggest global superstar, the man that took country to the masses, Garth Brooks.

Get our free mobile app

If you didn't know Garth and Cody Canada grew up in Yukon, Oklahoma. So Cody had a unique perspective on Garth's ascension. Monday night, before diving into his Garth tribute, Canada pulled back the curtain and shared a few of his "hometown" Garth stories and thoughts.

When I was 12 years-old the Yukon FFA held a Garth Brooks concert, I went to see that show... it was extremely over sold, and like the first time I saw George Strait I was enamored. It was so amazing to me, this dude in a cowboy hat, a hometown boy turn into the rock guy all of a sudden. The next year he was the biggest thing on the planet. - Cody Canada

The song the former Ragweed front man sang was "Two of a Kind, Workin' on a Full House," which was co-written by Warren Haynes, Dennis Robbins and Bobby Boyd. Garth included it on his 1990 debut album, No Fences, it was the album's third single and was Garth's fifth consecutive number one hit.

Garth has said of the song, "to this day, even though it's a small, light-hearted song, it's one of the strongest parts of our live show. People just seem to connect with this song. This is a big point to writers and artists out there, especially myself, that sometimes intense gets the point across, but don't forget to show 'em your sense of humor.

Of course Canada is a legend in his own right. In January, MusicFest's Tribute to Cody Canada & The Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed was released. The live album boasts 17 Cody Canada and Ragweed songs sung by the likes of Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Reckless Kelly, Casey Donahew, and many more of Texas Music's best.