Wait, is it 2006? Not exactly, but Dierks Bentley is set to revive his #HighTimesAndHangovers tour this May, and he'll once again be bringing Red Dirt legend Cody Canada and his band The Departed out for it.

Cody Canada has been teasing this announcement for the past several days on social media, and diehard fans had been speculating if we would be seeing the two pals teaming up again. If you didn't know Dierks and Cody go way back. Cody's son Dierks is indeed named after the country superstar, and Dierks, in what is probably the greatest name-check of all time, namedrops Cross Canadian Ragweed in his song "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)".

The 2021 iteration of High Times and Hangovers will be a five-city club tour kicking off on May 11th at Windjammer at Isle of Palms, South Carolina and will run through May 15th at Knoxville, Tennessee’s Cotton Eyed Joe. Bentley, Canada, and the boys will play in Charlotte, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina and Gainesville, Florida.

The Ragweed tribute album, The Years, A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada and the Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed was just released in January. After the tribute dropped, Canada dropped by our show and we spent a lot of time discussing it, you can hear our conversation and find out whose tribute he likes best above.

The Red Dirt rocker's newest single was one born out of frustration during a Facebook Live performance. "Someone said I was wrong and to 'shut up and sing.' Man, if you don’t like my opinion, that's fine. But just turn your phone off, turn off Facebook, or your radio."

