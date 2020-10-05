As it does for a lot of you, hearing Oasis transports me right back to high school. The British rock band had a surge in popularity, across the globe in the mid '90s.

"Wonderwall" was released in October 1995 and topped the charts in Australia and New Zealand, according to Wikipedia. It also reached the top ten on another ten charts, including Canada, the United States, UK, and in Ireland. The single was certified quadruple platinum by the British Phonographic Industry and gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

It's the 25th anniversary of Wonderwall from Oasis this month so we had to release this one for all of yall to sing along to!

And if you missed it, some big news for Whiskey Myers last month, as Saving Country Music first reported, two of their singles were Certified Gold by the RIAA. “Ballad of a Southern Man” from their 2011 album Firewater, and "Stone" off of their 2016 release Mud were both certified Gold for reaching over 500,000 units in sales, downloads, and streaming equivalents.

