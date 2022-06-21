Whiskey Myers: Official World of Outlaws ‘4-Wide Salute to the Fans’ Sponsor

What happens when two of our favorite things join forces? It's usually something along the lines of this. It was revealed today that Tyler, TX based Whiskey Myers is the presenting sponsor of Johnny Gibson's World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series 4-Wide Salute to the fans.

This is gonna be a lot of fun, guys. Beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, June 22), at Husets Speedway. and continuing all season long, fans will be rocking out to Whiskey Myers as the Sprint Car Hall of Famer calls the cars 4-wide formation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the World of Outlaws and have our music featured with Johnny Gibson’s iconic ‘4-wide Salute to the Fans,’” shared the Whiskey Myers band members. “We share the same passion and enthusiasm for dirt racing as all World of Outlaws fans and look forward to being a part of that community every race.”

What is the 4-wide salute?

Fans cheer the 4 abreast parade lap that world of outlaws do before every A-main race. they line their sprint cars up 4 abreast to salute the fans for coming out to the race. in person, it's one impressive sight and sound. Shoutout to listener Alan Kiser for the headsup on this story.

Meanwhile the show goes on for the multi-Platinum selling rockers. Their massive Tornillo US tour steam rolls ahead, and will include a couple of stops back home in Texas, which is where they'll be when their their next album Tornillo drops -- July 29th,

