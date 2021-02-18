Yeah, no sh*t. Cody Jinks is of course the Independent Artist of the Year. But now he's got a little bit of hardware to sure up his case. Something for the ol' resume.

This week MusicRow Magazine named the Texan as their Independent Artist of The Year. "Earning 31,463 spins on the MusicRow CountryBreakout Radio Chart makes Cody Jinks the Independent Artist of the Year at the #CountryBreakoutAwards! Jinks earned two RIAA certifications this year with the Platinum "Loud And Heavy" and Gold "Hippies And Cowboys." Congrats, Cody!"

2020 was a helluva year for Jinks who, as mentioned by MusicRow, earned a Gold and Platinum certification. But there were so many more things in motion for Jinks, and all in a year dominated by a damn world-wide pandemic.

Last summer, we found out just how busy Jinks had been during the lockdown. We got the initial Red Rocks Live album, that long-rumored acoustic record, a double-live album, his new podcast called “A Couple In,” a Christmas album, and teased us all with a "rock" album. Congrats, Cody.

