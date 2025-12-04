On paper, being named CMA Entertainer of the Year, having a No. 1 country album under your belt, and heading into '26 opening supporting a George Strait stadium show, all may seem cooler, but seeing one of your own songs set to Christmas lights is so much bigger. Okay, it's not bigger, but it is still pretty cool.

In October, Cody Johnson had to surrender his "girl dad" card as he and his wife Brandi welcomed their third child and first son. That's probably a little cooler than this, too, but not much.

Popular Cody Johnson Smash Synced To Lights

Since then, CoJo has been forced to cancel the remainder of his '25 tour due to a medical emergency, but fans will be happy to know that he's already rescheduled all of those shows for next year. And while we wait for next year, if you're having trouble getting into the Christmas spirit, this oughta help with that.

If Cody Johnson's "Dance Her Home" set to lights can't get you into the Christmas spirit, I hate to say it, but there is no help for you, ya Grinch.

"Dance Her Home" Synced to Lights:

