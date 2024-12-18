‘Coffee Badging’, Is The New Way Texans Get Over On Their Boss

Perhaps you've already been doing this and didn't know that there is a trendy new name for it. But for employees from Dallas, TX to Houston, TX, and across The Lone Star State, Texans are finding new and clever ways to get out of work.

Don't act like it's breaking news. Employees are frustrated with their employers. During the pandemic, many employers thought that their workers working remotely would work for the foreseeable future, turns out they were wrong.

Over the past 18 months or so, many businesses that once encouraged their workers to stay home are now requiring them to return to the office. This does not sit well with Texans who have made drastic lifestyle changes based on the promise of working remotely.

The New Way Texans Get Over On Their Bosses

Soon after the pandemic "quiet quitting" became a popular trend. This is where a worker does the absolute least amount of work to keep their job — and is completely prepared to ultimately lose it if it comes to that.

Now, another form of employee protest is popping up, it's called "coffee badging."

What is ‘coffee badging’?

According to FOX Business, "as some employees are being called back to the office, many are subtly protesting by returning to the office for as little time as possible, Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs in Boston, told FOX Business."

"Coffee badging is when employees show up to the office for enough time to have a cup of coffee, show their face and get a ‘badge swipe' — then go home to do the rest of their work," said Weishaupt.

Some of y'all are old hands at this trick. But, yeah, it's getting some quick morning face time in, then cutting out of there as fast as possible.

Is it something you're noticing that's happening at your workplace? Well, at least you now know what to call it.

