Listen, I know expecting temperatures to stay in the mid-70s all winter long is absurd here in East Texas, but these 20 degree mornings we've been forced to navigate the past couple of days is uncalled for.

This isn't North Dakota where they are used to temperatures averaging from 2 to 17° F every January, making it the coldest state in the U.S. Up there they keep snow shovels in their garages, and mittens on their hands. I don't own mittens. Can you even find an ice scraper for your car in East Texas?

So listen, I understand if you've got the urge to break out of East Texas for a few days to warm up -- I think we all have that urge right now. And if you need some inspiration I've gotta few places that you may want to look into.

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge is just up the road from us in Grapevine and it features several fun slides: Alberta Falls, Coyote Canyon, or Whooping Hollow for the kids.

Margaritaville, Texas

Did you know Texas has a Margaritaville? Time to channel Jimmy Buffet "Put on your flip flops, plan your escape, and set your coordinates to fun and relaxation — Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe.

The Woodlands Resort

The Woodlands Resort is an all-encompassing Texas escape within easy reach. Play and productivity come naturally amidst the woods and waterways surrounding the Forest Oasis waterpark, golf courses and make it a great destination for families.

Kalahari Resorts

America's Largest Indoor Waterpark is Not Far From Tyler, TX Located in Round Rock, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is America's largest indoor waterparks - they're also authentically-African themed resorts, state-of-the-art convention centers, world-class dining, luxurious spas, diverse shopping experiences, cutting-edge arcades, and thrilling theme parks.

