Cole Swindell Keeps His Streak of Multi-Week No. 1 Songs With ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’

Cole Swindell is extending his stay at the top of the country music charts with "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," which is now in its second consecutive week atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

It's the third consecutive single for Swindell that has been a multi-week chart-topper, following "Single Saturday Night" and his Lainey Wilson duet, "Never Say Never."

But "Heads Carolina"'s reign features a stat unlike any of Swindell's other previous hits: It's the fastest-rising single the star has ever put out, ascending to the No. 1 spot just 12 weeks after release.

Swindell's latest multi-week hit — which is his 12th No. 1 single overall — embraces '90s fervor, literally: It samples liberally from Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California," with the blessing of the original song's writers, and the music video even features a cameo from Messina herself.

As he continues his winning streak at country radio, Swindell is on a roll in other aspects of his career as well. He is nominated for two trophies at the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards, both for his Wilson collaboration: "Never Say Never" is up for Music Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Meanwhile, Swindell has plans to kick off his headlining Back Down to the Bar Tour this weekend. The trek, a continuation of his spring 2022 Down to the Bar Tour, launches on Sept. 23 in Helotes, Texas, and extends through mid-November. The jaunt features two back-to-back stops at the Ryman in Nashville; Swindell's Nov. 3 date at that venue is already sold out. Buy Cole Swindell concert tickets here.