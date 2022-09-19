In your opinion, should Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, Texas be widened to SIX lanes?

There's no doubt that traffic is getting heavier all over East Texas. And Old Jacksonville Highway is definitely a central part of that. So, when we found out that TXDOT was looking for feedback from East Texans regarding widening Old J'ville to make it a 6-lane highway, we weren't surprised.

There's just so much development happening south of Tyler. And with more and more people moving in that direction, not to mention people moving in from other areas, we need to make sure our main thoroughfares are able to handle the traffic.

How can you give your feedback to TxDOT regarding the widening of Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, TX?

Specifically, they're discussing the stretch of road between Loop 323 and FM 2813, by the way.

So far, TxDOT has hosted a public meeting back on April 23 where "several design alternatives were presented for public consideration and comment," according to the TxDOT website. A second public meeting, though mostly virtual, took place in November of last year where the "preferred design was presented" for public perusal.

While TxDOT is already anticipating beginning development in 2026, your next opportunity to publicly share your opinion is coming up in the Fall...of 2023. Yeah, I know that seems like a while away however you know how quickly time flies.

Personally, I do think more lanes would be helpful when it comes to getting around town and could make it a safer highway to drive.

Your thoughts? Share them with me at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. And if you'd like to see the TxDOT project schedule and more details on the project itself, here's a link you'll find helpful.

