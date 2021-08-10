If You Suddenly Smell This Vegetable in Your House, it Could Be a Copperhead Snake

Experts say certain venomous snakes emit a vegetable like scent when they begin to get scared or frightened. Smell cucumber all of a sudden in your house or garage? You may want to grab a shovel. I'm kidding, clearly I meant, you'll want to call animal control...clearly that's what I meant.

Snakes are sly and silent. It's hard to tell sometimes if you have one slithering right by you only a couple of feet away.

If they wouldn't be all sneaky and stealthy, then maybe we could trust them a little more, right?

Eh, probably not.

Obviously not all snakes are really that bad, and not all snakes want to kill you, or your family and everyone you've ever known...or your dog. I'm actually quite fond of rat snakes so long as they stay outside and do their thing.

Anyway, now that we've established snakes are silent killers I mean not as bad as we make them out to be, don't give up hope. There is actually a way you can detect one common poisonous snake that lives in South Louisiana, and it won't cost you a thing.

Copperhead Snakes Can Smell Like Cucumbers When Threatened

The Missouri Department of Conservation says that copperhead snakes emit an odor that smells a lot like cucumbers when they get scared or feel threatened. The scent is produced by the glands at the base of the snake's tail.

Obviously, the smell of fresh cucumbers is actually kind of pleasant right? Indeed, if only the copperhead snake's cucumber scent wasn't also mixed with feces.

From bestlifeonline.com -

Recently, people have been reporting finding snakes in their homes and yards at an alarming rate, especially in southern states. The MDC says copperheads tend to give off this defensive cucumber-like odor when they're frightened.

Rattlesnakes Give Off A Strong Musky Odor

As you may or may not know, many snakes whether venomous or not, tend to give off a strong and heavy musky smell, a smell that is quite difficult to miss.

If you've ever smelled it, you'll never forget it.

Strong musky scents are also closely associated with rattlesnakes.

Louisiana is home to the pygmy rattlesnake, the eastern diamond rattlesnake, and the canebrake rattlesnake. Although pretty rarely seen, it's certainly not out of the question so, keep your sniffer on patrol...and start the rice I mean call animal control to professionally and humanely remove any snakes from your home.

Read more at bestlifeonline.com.