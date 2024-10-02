Countries That Refugees To Texas Now Arrive From The Most

America has long been a haven for refugees. Over the past 50 years, the U.S. has welcomed over 3 million refugees. A number that makes the U.S. one of the leading countries for giving homes to people who are fleeing violence, persecution, and war.

"A refugee is someone who has been forced to flee conflict or persecution and has crossed an international border to seek safety. They cannot return to their country without risking their life or freedoms," UNHCR.

Some people may mistake the terms "refugee" and "immigrant" for the same thing, they are not, they aren't interchangeable. The main difference between them is choice. In the simplest terms, a migrant is someone who chooses to move, meanwhile a refugee is someone who has been forced from their home.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees admitted into the country to 15,000. When Biden took over his administration raised the ceiling to 125,000. While the numbers haven't spiked anywhere close to the new cap, the numbers are certainly on the rise. In 2022, over 25,000 refugees arrived in the U.S. This was twice the 2021 total.

As America has welcomed thousands of refugees, Texas has certainly done its part over the years by welcoming in more refugees than any other state. If you're wondering where the refugees are now coming from the most, we've got the numbers from August 2024, thanks to Stacker.

August refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in August

To Texas:

#1. Venezuela: 438

#2. Afghanistan: 182

#3. Guatemala: 115

#4. Congo: 90

#5. Nicaragua: 60

#6. Syria: 53

#7. Myanmar: 47

#8. Iraq: 44

#9. Eritrea: 41

#10. Somalia: 26

#11. Sudan: 24

#12. El Salvador: 20

#13. Iran: 17

#14. Colombia: 11

#15. Honduras: 10

#15. Burundi: 10

#17. Yemen: 8

#18. Cuba: 5

#19. Pakistan: 4

#20. Central African Republic: 3

#21. Indonesia: 2

#21. Haiti: 2

#23. Uganda: 1